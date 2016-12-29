She first started teaching at the young age of 16 in Farmington, Ky. She went on to teach 32 years for Caldwell Elementary School in Nashville. She went on to teach at a Christian academy in Homestead, Fla. before retiring in 1978. She was united in holy matrimony to the late Arnold Rigdon on Dec. 18, 1937 in Franklin, Ky.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Rigdon; son, Ronnie Lyn Rigdon; daughter, Linda Faye Price; and sister, Adibelle Jobe.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Kaye Brewster, of Castalian Springs. She leaves behind nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

She was a longtime member of Berea Church of Christ on Coles Ferry Pike, where she served faithfully, and late in life became a visitor of Antioch Church of Christ. Mrs. Wilodene Nance Rigdon was born to Thomas Nance, of Virginia, and Cornelia Walker, a member of one of Tennessee’s founding families. She was the great-great-granddaughter of John C. Hamilton, his daughter, Celia Hamilton, later born in 1796 in the city of Gallatin, who became the matriarch to one of the founding families of Wilson County.

Mrs. Wilodene Nance Rigdon and husband, Arnold Rigdon, were the last owners of the Walker Farm on Coles Ferry Pike, dating back to the Revolutionary War.

She lived the last years of her life at her daughter, Brenda Kaye Brewester’s residence before peacefully passing away at her daughter’s residence after a short illness.