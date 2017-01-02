Edwin Lee Jennings

Mr. Jennings, age 79, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at his Gallatin residence.

He was born Jan. 24, 1937 in Statesville, son of the late Toy and Ruby Word Jennings and was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Fay Stone Jennings in 1985; a sister, Carrie Penuel; and brothers, Douglas and James Jennings.

Ed is survived by his sons, Edward (Peggy) Jennings, of Castalian Springs, Mark (Emily) Jennings, of Frankfort, Ky., Ted (Rhonda) Jennings, of Lebanon, Keith (Glenda) Jennings, of Gallatin; grandchildren, Tracey Wallace, John and Jack Jennings, Jake (Kayla) and Blake Jennings, Adam, Aimee and Kevin Jennings; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Lucille Bogle, of Lebanon, Joyce (Joe) Caldwell of Lebanon; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.