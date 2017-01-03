Flora L. Ford Reeder

Flora Reeder, age 81, of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 2, 2017.

Pallbearers will be Perry Neal, Phil Neal, Pall Neal, Travis Alverson, Terry Poston, Charles Poston, Danny Sellars and Bo Ford. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Roger McKinney, Dr. Bill Robertson, Tracie Moss, P.A., Clay Couch, Trice Sampson, O’Dell Reeder and Harlan Poston.

Mrs. Reeder was born in Brush Creek and graduated from Gordonsville High School. In Lebanon, she worked at Texas Boot and was a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and wife. She spent her life taking care of her family and loving God. She was a hospital volunteer and an artist in her own right, having won several awards for her craft.

Mrs. Reeder is survived by her children, Mike (Denice) Reeder, Tommy (Carol) Reeder, Tammy (Larry) Pedigo; grandchildren, Charlie Pedigo, Tracey (Sean) Bunch, Jason (Jessica) Reeder, Wendy (Matt) Pillow, Rachel (Lee) Wright, Michael Reeder, Donna (Tim) Jacobs, Jennifer (Michael) Pedigo, Shelly (Josh) Patton, Brian Reeder; and great-grandchildren, Raegan Bunch, twins Zoey and Kenzie Bunch, Rilee Pillow, Garret Roberts, Zack Reeder, Peyton Jacobs, Emma Grace Reeder, Easton Reeder, Elam Reeder, Will Wright, Taylor Wright and Helena Reeder.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald M. Reeder; son, Don E. Reeder, both of whom passed away in 1998; parents, Elbert and Dexie Cleibron Ford; sisters, Pat (Oval) Moore, Darlene Summers; brothers, James Ford, David Ford; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Ford.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.