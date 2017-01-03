John Ed Logue

He preceded in death by his five brothers, George Henry, Raymond, Andrew, Reed Hill and Richard Logue; and one sister, Annie Pearl Beard.

Survivors include his children, Clarissa (Tony) Stewart, John Logue, Tammie Logue, Anita (Phillip) Rutland; one stepchild, Tonia Bingham; wife, Deborah Ann Logue; one sister, Wanda Faye Whitley; one brother, Terry Paul Logue; aunt, Beatrice Logue; sister-in-law, Kay Logue; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; many friends and family; and two devoted friends, John (Luttrell) Chumney.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements.