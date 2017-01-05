logo

Obituary

Chester E. Smith

Staff Reports • Jan 5, 2017 at 2:04 PM

Services for Mr. Smith will be Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel with visitation Friday from 5-6 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to the service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sheliah and Bernice Smith; and brothers, William Charles, Roger, Doyale and Ernest Smith.

Survivors include his daughter, Brittany Nicole Smith; son, Xavier (Lindsey) Smith; granddaughter, Jameka Rucker; three sisters, Lula Smith, Brenda Seay, Linda Smith; brother, Wallace (Devolia) Smith; devoted cousin, Tony Vantrease; devoted friends, Frankie Rome, Brian Barber, Linda Mason, Melinda Smith, Lamecia Waters, Johnnie Bloise; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.