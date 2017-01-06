Ernest E. Birdwell

Mr. Birdwell, age 90, of Hendersonville, passed away Jan. 5, 2017.

Mr. Birdwell was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Birdwell; sons, Lee Birdwell, Leslie Birdwell; parents, Robert and Ella Mae Birdwell; grandson, Derrick Staerker; brothers, Bob, Ralph, Freddie and Eddie Birdwell; and sisters, Pearl Birdwell, Ruby Dewire, Margaret Jones, Thelma Dunlap and Joann Morelock.

He is survived by his children, Lance (Stephanie) Birdwell, Julia Altamare, Pam (David) Farmer; grandchildren, Lauren Birdwell, Stephanie Staerker, Jason (Carrie) Farmer; great-grandchildren, Samantha Farmer and Jason Farmer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Hendersonville at 108 Monthaven Blvd., 615-265-8535, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.