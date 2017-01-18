Bobby G. Greer Jr.

Mr. Greer, age 55, passed away at his residence Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elry B. and Thelma Greer; maternal grandparents, Nelson and Lena Ray; brother-in-law, Loyd Daniels; stepmother, Kathleen Greer; and stepfather, Charlie Morgan.

Survivors include his father, Bobby G. Greer Sr.; mother, Nancy Sue Morgan; sister, Tonya Daniels; brother, Steve (Maxine) Morgan; nieces, Stephanie Stewart, Tiffany (Fernando) Mezo, Audi (Gary) Smith, Shalena Daniels, Heather Daniels; great-nieces and great-nephews, Alexiza, Lilly, Lacey, Alicia, Landen, Shyla, Samuel; and numerous aunts and udncles.

A special thank you goes to Dr. James Peyton and Gentiva Hospice.

Mr. Greer was an employee of L&W Engineering.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.