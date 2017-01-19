Jane Warren Bradley

Mrs. Bradley, age 95, passed away Jan. 18, 2017 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a native of Louisville, Ky. and lived in the Nashville area most of her adult life. Jane was a bookkeeper for Bradley Candy in Lebanon, which was owned by the Bradley family for 102 years.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace Embery and Emma Ward McCampbell; and husband, Charles Phillip Bradley.

She is survived by her sons, Jack Phillip (Johnnye) Bradley, of Mt. Juliet, Charles Michael (Earlaine) Bradley, of Knoxville, Timothy McCampbell (Mary Alice Ratcliffe) Bradley, of Monteagle; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a hospice of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home at 820 S. Church St. in Murfreesboro, 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at jenningsandayers.com.