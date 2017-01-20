logo

John Hardee Eatherly

Staff Reports • Jan 20, 2017 at 4:03 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Eatherly will be held Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel with nephew, Clifford Eatherly, officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 from 1-4 p.m. and again Monday one hour prior to the service in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

Mr. Eatherly, age 93, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Southern Manor. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, E.S. and Lucille Eatherly; wife, Martha Eatherly; daughter, Betsy Eatherly; and brothers, Eddie, Pat, Bob, George and Anthony Eatherly. 

He is survived by his daughter, Janice (Stanley) Smith; brother, Jim Eatherly; grandchildren, Beth Birdwell, Matthew (Jamie) Green, Katie (Tommy) Backhoff, Trey Obert, Josh Obert; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel Green and Blake, Brady and Bailey Ridings.  Mr.

Eatherly was a World War II Navy veteran and affiliated with Fairview Baptist

Church. He was a real estate agent for 40 years, working with Hobbs Reality and Agee and Johnson Reality. 

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.