Danny DeWayne Denney

Danny Denney, age 32, of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 19, 2017.

Mr. Denney was an auto mechanic and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He loved people, football, electronics and working on cars.

He is survived by his mother, Glenda Bradley; sister, Kristen Kirby; brother, Richard Wylie Mason; numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; and friend, Hugo Rosalez.

He is preceded in death by his father, Darrell Wayne Denney; grandmother, Alma F. Reeves; and uncle, Thomas Scott Bradley.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.