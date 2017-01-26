logo

Obituary

Terry D. Selby

Staff Reports • Today at 5:08 PM

The family of Mr. Selby will be receiving friends Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service, conducted by Brother Kenneth Bowen, is Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Gary Hall, Gordon Smith, Brad England, Randy King, Butch Morgan and Terry Marsh.

Terry Selby, age 63, passed away Jan. 26, 2017. 

Mr. Selby worked as a plumbing inspection chief with Metro Nashville and Davidson County and played bluegrass music with Jimmy Martin. 

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Fish Roberts Selby; son, David Selby; brother, Danny Selby; and special pet, Mary Frances. 

He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gladys Selby; sister-in-law, Shelia D. Marsh; and nephew, Chad Selby.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.