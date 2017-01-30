Gail Keeter Maynard

Ms. Maynard, age 52, of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 29, 2017, at her home.

Born June 14, 1964 in Lawrenceburg, she is the daughter of the late Gene Keeter and Linda England Peeden. She had worked at Dell and attended Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Keeter.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Brandon Patton; two granddaughters, Madelyn and Gracie Patton; father of her daughter, Bobby Maynard; and two stepsons, Dustin Maynard and Rusty Smith.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.