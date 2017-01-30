Linda Ann Collier House

Ms. House, age 74, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 in the Quality Health Care Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James E. Collier and Bernice Gray Bandy; and stepfather, Bill Bandy.

She is survived by her son, Jason Bradley (Abi) House; grandchildren, Cayln House, Cadence House; numerous cousins; and other loving family members.

Ms. House was an executive director with Texas Boot and a former employee with SunTrust Bank.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.