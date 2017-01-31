Ethel Lee Tittle Cassitty

Ms. Cassitty, age 88, of Alexandria, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, 2017, at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

She was born April 4, 1928, daughter of the late John Adam Tittle and Lizzie Jennings Tittle and was preceded in death by a grandson, Tracey Cassitty; brothers, Jack, Henry, Mack and John Tittle Jr.; and sisters, Betty Linear and Rosie Murphy.

Ethel is survived by her sons, Larry Ricky Cassitty, Bobby Cassitty, both of Alexandria; grandson, Jonathon Rockford Cassitty; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Kristen Cassitty; a great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Ada Ruth Tittle, of Portland, Charlene Rogers, of Lebanon; nieces; and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.