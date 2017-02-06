logo

Obituary

Mary Rena Odom

Staff Reports • Feb 6, 2017 at 4:59 PM

Services for Mrs. Odom, 58, will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Garden of Prayer Tabernacle. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lizzie E Odom, Carmack Odom, Moses Alexander; grandparents; sister, Kathleen Odom; niece; Alkita Odom; and numerous aunts and uncles.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Shelcha (Ban Weir) Odom; son, Anthony (Felicia) Odom; grandchildren, Chelsea Odom, LaShaniqua Odom, Rashad Seay, Haven Seay, Anthony Reeves, LaSharika (D.J.) Malone, A.J. Odom, Alivia Odom, Alec Odom; three great-grandchildren, Che Odom, Brayden Odom, Caiden Malone; five sisters, Martha Seay, Teresa Turner, Jackie Odom, Elizabeth “Liz” Reese, Marchelle Alexander; three brothers, John Robert (Mary) Odom, Carmack Odom, Charles (Cynthia) Alexander; a bonus sister, Patricia Seay; two devoted nieces.goddaughters, Christina Seay, Londie Odom Kelley; very devoted friends, Bettie Stewart, Annie Bailey, Ethel Lou Brooks, Acquanetta Taylor, (“My Girl Woo”) Jessica James, Thomas D. and Bert Hastings; two devoted cousins, Alfred Randolph, Jimmy T. Randolph; and a myriad of other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 