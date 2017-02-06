Mary Rena Odom

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lizzie E Odom, Carmack Odom, Moses Alexander; grandparents; sister, Kathleen Odom; niece; Alkita Odom; and numerous aunts and uncles.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Shelcha (Ban Weir) Odom; son, Anthony (Felicia) Odom; grandchildren, Chelsea Odom, LaShaniqua Odom, Rashad Seay, Haven Seay, Anthony Reeves, LaSharika (D.J.) Malone, A.J. Odom, Alivia Odom, Alec Odom; three great-grandchildren, Che Odom, Brayden Odom, Caiden Malone; five sisters, Martha Seay, Teresa Turner, Jackie Odom, Elizabeth “Liz” Reese, Marchelle Alexander; three brothers, John Robert (Mary) Odom, Carmack Odom, Charles (Cynthia) Alexander; a bonus sister, Patricia Seay; two devoted nieces.goddaughters, Christina Seay, Londie Odom Kelley; very devoted friends, Bettie Stewart, Annie Bailey, Ethel Lou Brooks, Acquanetta Taylor, (“My Girl Woo”) Jessica James, Thomas D. and Bert Hastings; two devoted cousins, Alfred Randolph, Jimmy T. Randolph; and a myriad of other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.