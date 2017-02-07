logo

Obituary

Ronnie June Alsup

Staff Reports • Feb 7, 2017 at 6:13 PM

A celebration of life for Mr. Alsup will be held Feb. 19 in Deerfield Beach, Fla. 

Mr. Alsup, of Deerfield Beach, Fla., passed away Jan. 29, 2017. 

Ronnie was born March 17, 1940 in Lebanon. He proudly served 26 years as a lieutenant in the Deerfield Beach County Firefighter/Paramedic unit. 

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda; son, Tony; and sister, JoAnn Tribble, of Murfreesboro, and his wonderful circle of family and friends. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore G. and Laura Mount Alsup; brothers, John (Bud), Bernard (Pat), Kenneth, Grady, Ray, Jerry; and sisters, Allie Lee Hackney, Nell Moore, Martha Oliver and Jean Oliver. 