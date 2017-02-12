Hubert D. Clemmons

Mr. Clemmons, age 93, of Lebanon, passed away Feb. 10, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Born Feb. 24, 1923, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Hubert Dennis Clemmons Sr. and Eloise Parrish Clemmons. He was a member of First United Methodist Church. After graduating from Lebanon High School, he attended Castle Heights Military Academy for one year. He then enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps, serving during World War II. He was a co-pilot of a B-24 in the 98th Bomber Group, which flew 16 missions in the European Theatre. After leaving the service, he attended Tennessee Tech and Georgia Tech. He then returned to Lebanon to work in the family business, Eskew’s Grocery. He then purchased the Western Auto Store and operated it from 1965-85.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemarie Phelan Clemmons, on March 26, 1997.

He is survived by his wife, Maud Butler Clemmons; three children, Hubert D. “Rusty” (Linda) Clemmons III, Carol Clemmons (Chip) Eggert, Thomas P. Clemmons; three grandchildren, Philip Bradley (Laura) Clemmons, Elizabeth Eggert-Atzberger (John), Claire Harper Eggert; two great-granddaughters, Aeyla Eggert, Anna Rose Clemmons; sister, Martha Peery; two brothers-in-law, William H. (Margaret) Phelan and C. H. O’Brien; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Don Phelan, Scott Woods, Dr. Troy Long, Jerry Taylor, Jim Major and B.J. Reich.

Memorials may be made to the Cumberland University baseball program or to the First United Methodist Church in Lebanon.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.