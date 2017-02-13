Angie Frances Sykes

The family of Mrs. Sykes will be receiving friends Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service is Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at noon in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.