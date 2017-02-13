logo

Obituary

Angie Frances Sykes

Staff Reports • Today at 4:21 PM

The family of Mrs. Sykes will be receiving friends Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service is Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at noon in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home.  Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Angie Frances Sykes, age 53, passed away Feb. 13, 2017. 

Mrs. Sykes is survived by her children, Dwayne Christian, Brooks Freeman, Christina (Thomas) Harmon, Ashley Sykes; mother, JoAnn Pedigo; grandchildren, Karmen Freeman, Destiny Griffith, Madeline Harmon, Colin Freeman, Jacob Fielding, Kathryn Freeman; sisters, Barbara (Jerry) Christenbury, June (Matthew) Brown; niece and nephew, Amanda (Joseph) Wetherford and Dakota Boles. 

She is preceded n death by her husband, Ronnie Sykes; and father, Lewis Pedigo. 

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.  