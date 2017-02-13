Angie Frances Sykes, age 53, passed away Feb. 13, 2017.
Mrs. Sykes is survived by her children, Dwayne Christian, Brooks Freeman, Christina (Thomas) Harmon, Ashley Sykes; mother, JoAnn Pedigo; grandchildren, Karmen Freeman, Destiny Griffith, Madeline Harmon, Colin Freeman, Jacob Fielding, Kathryn Freeman; sisters, Barbara (Jerry) Christenbury, June (Matthew) Brown; niece and nephew, Amanda (Joseph) Wetherford and Dakota Boles.
She is preceded n death by her husband, Ronnie Sykes; and father, Lewis Pedigo.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.