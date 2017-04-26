Ronald Lee McCloud Jr.

Mr. McCloud, age 31, of Watertown, died Tuesday evening, April 25, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

Lee was born Aug. 22, 1985 and is the son of Ronald Lee McCloud Sr. and Maggie May Bush McCloud and attended Watertown schools. He is also survived by his sisters, Leslie (David) Sykes, of Lebanon, Lisa (Wayne) Quisenberry, of Greenbriar; brother, David (Gina) Estes, of Lebanon; fiancée, Regina Bennett, of Watertown; nieces and nephews, Caitlynn May Sykes, Billy and Christopher Stewart, Andrea Quisenberry, Jessica and Justin Estes; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.