Obituary

Darlene Hardison

Staff Reports • Apr 27, 2017 at 11:01 AM

Funeral services for Mrs. Hardison are scheduled for Friday, April 28 at 11 a.m. with Brother Jimmy Gregory, pastor of Peyton Creek Baptist Church where Mrs. Hardison was saved at an early age. Burial will follow in Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends Thursday from 3-7 p.m. and will receive friends Friday after 9 a.m. at Sanderson in Carthage.

Mrs. Hardison, age 85, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 12:28 a.m. at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Mrs. Hardison is survived by her two children, Joan Dillehay Wright, and husband, Danny, of Lebanon, Kevin Dillehay, of Mt. Juliet; three grandchildren, Keith Wright, Kyle Wright, and wife, Mary Fay, Taylor Dillehay, all of Lebanon; and two great-grandchildren, Karlee and Will Wright, both of Lebanon.

Sanderson Funeral Home in Carthage is in charge of arrangements. 