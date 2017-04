She is survived by her husband, Ernest G. Chandler; son, Alexander (Samantha) Muller; daughters, Daniela (Micheal) Estes, Nicole (Michael) Smith, Michelle (Matthew) Sumner; and grandchildren, Karsen Estes, Annemarie Estes, Keeton Sumner, Silas Smith, Sawyer Estes and Konrad Sumner.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith,” 2 Timothy 4:7.