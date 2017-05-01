Larry Hugh Jarrells

Mr. Jarrells, age 67, of Lebanon, passed away April 29, 2017.

Mr. Jarrells was preceded in death by his parents, Brady and Dorothy Jarrells; stepmother, Ruth Rose Jarrells; and brother, Malcolm Jarrells.

He is survived by his wife, Faye Jarrells; son, Brady Clifford (Tonya) Jarrells; siblings, Kathy (Charles) Rutledge, Harry (Beverly) Jarrells, Warren (Debbie) Rose, Kim (Alan) Nunley; and three nieces.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.