logo

Obituary

Bishop Andrew J. Valentine Jr.

Staff Reports • Today at 12:13 PM

Memorial tributes for Bishop Valentine will be Friday, May 5, 2017 from 5-7 p.m. at Lebanon Church of God. Family visitation will be Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 10-11 a.m. at Church of God Headquarters at 1230 W. Trinity Lane in Nashville with funeral services immediately following. Bishop R.G. Hill will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery North.

Bishop Valentine, age 65, died April 29, 2017 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Beverley Valentine; daughter, Vanessa (Mario) Mitchell; son, Timothy (Franchelle) Valentine; grandchildren, Nyema Mitchell, Xavier Valentine, Ethan Mitchell, Anaya Mitchell, Zion Valentine, Galen Mitchell, Karyn Mitchell, Devin Valentine; sisters, Deborah (Robert) Smalling, Marquinta (Cecil) Ramsey; aunts, Maurine Hines, Louise James, Mary Francis Beasley; and a host of extended family and friends.

J.C. Hellum Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-4558.