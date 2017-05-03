logo

Obituary

Billie Doris Moser

Staff Reports • May 3, 2017 at 3:40 PM

The family of Mrs. Moser will be receiving friends Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from 1 p.m. until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service is Friday, May 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home.  Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens will follow the service. Family will serve as pallbearers.

Billie Moser, age 83, passed away May 3, 2017.   

Mrs. Moser was a private-duty nurse and a member of the Athens Missionary Baptist Church. 

She is survived by her son, Bill (Debbie) Patterson; grandsons, Brad and Brian Patterson; great-grandchildren, Landon, Kylie, Mattie and Thomas Patterson; brothers, Tommy (Marilyn) Davis, Terry Davis, and Sammy (Brenda) Davis; special family and friends, including niece, Laverne Griffin; sister-in-law, Diane Davis, the Danny and Diane Carmack family; and numerous nieces and nephews. 

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph A. Moser; mother, Emma Pauline Davis; father, William James Mitchell; sisters, Emma Dean Mitchell, Betty Jean Ferrell; brother, Paul Howell Davis; niece, Ann Ferrell; and brother-in-law, Billy Ferrell. 

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

 