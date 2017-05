Adonis ‘Donnie’ Bowman

He was preceded in death by his father, John R. Bowman.

Survivors include his mother, Marian D. Bowman; seven sons, Monteze Bowman, Terrell Searcy, Rodrick Brooks, DeQuintas Campbell, Jameelus Steverson, Jonta Bowman, De’Onte Bowman; four daughters, Menyana Thompson-Christian, LaDonica Hardy, Miaca Bowman, Jalisa Brooks; 11 grandchildren, Terrell Searcy Jr., Asiya Thompson, Akeley Thompson, Alyssa Thompson, Larry Christian III, Taylar Steverson, Braylon Steverson, Zamyra Gordon, Zamarion Brooks, Kyree Campbell, Zayden Campbell; sister, Pam Jobe; devoted sister, Latoya Bowman; two brothers, Fitzi Bowman, Darryl Jobe; aunts, Annie Moore, Mary Douglas, Gertie Butler, Gerldine Bowman, May Bowman; one great-aunt, Flora Bowman; one uncle, Jesse (Gaynelle) Bowman; devoted friend, Mary Davis; and a host of nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins, family and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.