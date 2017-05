Wanda P. Steverson

Mrs. Steverson, age 69, died May 11, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Survivors include her devoted husband, Terry Steverson; son, John (Brittany) Perner; stepson, Terry Steverson Jr.; granddaughter, Jennifer Perner; step-grandson, Kylan Steverson; sisters-in-law, Lindy (Willie) Taylor, Elder Rosie Hasting, Tina Green, Gail (James) White, Sherry (Ray) Wester, Nan Lou Stevenson; brother-in-law, Sebastain Steverson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

