Jeffery Mark Thompson

Mr. Thompson, age 49, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Lisha Thompson.
Survivors include his mother, Rose M. Ethridge; son, Hunter Thompson, of Murfreesboro; daughter, Whitney Thompson (Brandon Lee Churchwell), of Nashville; granddaughter, Willow Clara Lee Churchwell; and brother, Bryan Thompson.
Mr. Thompson was employed with Performance Food Group.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.