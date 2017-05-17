logo

Obituary

William Eugene ‘Bill’ Taylor

Staff Reports • May 17, 2017 at 1:05 PM

The memorial service for Mr. Taylor is Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service. 

Bill “Billy Gene” Taylor passed away May 15, 2017 at age 66.   

Mr. Taylor was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army who served in Vietnam. He retired from Nissan and was an avid golfer. 

He is survived by his spouse, Mary Ann; children, Sandy Lackey, William Eugene Taylor Jr., Christopher Michael Taylor; grandchildren, Emerald Skye Lackey, Kiara Lachelle Taylor, Kailey Sapphire Payne, Taylor Jade Payne; siblings, Shelia (Boyd) Kirby, Lula Mae (Ferral) Thomas; and nieces, Khristy Kirby and Shannon Lucadano. 

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Herbert and Clara Delorus Crabtree Taylor. 

The family extends a special thank you to Mary Ann for loving and taking care of our dad for the past 17 years.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.