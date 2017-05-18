Roy Dell ‘Bobby’ Moore

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Bell Moore and Hazel Blair Moore-Word; brothers, Elbert “Jimmy” Jo (Red) Alfred, James Clayton, Mitchell Dean; and one sister, Patricia Moore- Norman.

Survivors include his devoted wife, Mary Arlene; daughter, Monika Leshette; grandchildren, Moniceya Dell Montes, Genásia and Emery Laron; four sisters, Betty (James) Crutchfield, Hazel Davis, Mary Helen Kirkendoll, Annie Ruth Seay; four aunts, Helen Pigg, Janice (Otis) Haslip, Faye (Torey) Fisher; great-aunt, Kathy White; four sisters-in-law, Annie Moore, Mattie Mai Moore, Loretta Thompson, Frances Garrett; five brothers-in-law, Terry Thompson, Finley Thompson, Kenneth Jackson, Larry Roper, James Neuble Sr.; numerous nieces and nephews; a devoted loving niece, Mary Reynolds Taylor; godchildren, Helenka McCathern, Devon Neuble, Andrea Calhoun, Reggie, Andrew Whittico, Eric Satterfield, Erica Satterfield, Gail High, Adrian Marable, Patrick Roper, Keshia Hall; and friends, James and Kathleen Cason, Mary McRae, Willie Hearn, John Robert Odom, Wyman and Linda Dismuk, Annie Ward, the Garden of Prayer family, Dr. Wells’ staff, Ms. Shena Sloan, Woody Hunt, John Haun, Brenda and John Thompson, J.T. Turner, Janice Stafford-Steverson, the Spickard family, the Howard Family and Sherry Stafford.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.