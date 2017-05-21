Thomas Paul ‘Tommy’ Reeder

Tommy Reeder passed away May 19, 2017 at age 59.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Clemmons, Larry Odum, Larry Vining, Danny Watson, Larry Montgomery and Bo Ford. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Desimone, Mike Hankins and the Ole Timers Breakfast Club.

Mr. Reeder graduated from Lebanon High School in 1976 and retired from Bridgestone after 32 years. He was a member of the union Local 1055L, United Steel Workers then became president of Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees. Mr. Reeder coached youth sports for nine years, including a state runner-up team, and was president of LGSA. He loved to work in the vegetable garden, play golf and was a big UT fan.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Scott Reeder; children, Jason (Jessica) Reeder, Shelly (Josh) Patton; grandchildren, Emma-Grace, Easton and Elam Reeder; siblings, Tammy (Larry) Pedigo, Mike (Denice) Reeder; uncle, Odell Reeder; aunt, Darlene Summers; mother-in-law, Betty Scott; brothers-in-law, Ricky (Connie) Scott, Steve (Marissa) Scott; sister-in-law, Becky Working; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald M. and Flora Lee Ford Reeder, and brother, Don E. Reeder.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.