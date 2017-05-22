Caleb Michael Hunt

Caleb Hunt passed away May 20, 2017 at age 23.

Caleb worked in metal trades shipping, loved UT football, soccer and especially enjoyed being on the water and fishing.

He is survived by his parents, Teresa and Wayne Hunt; sister, Delana Hunt; Caleb’s twin, Kelsey Hunt; uncles, Mark Cummins, Randy Cummins, Alan Hunt, Gene Hunt; aunt, Marcia Williams; grandmother, Joyce Cummins; cousins, Missy Cummins, Matt Cummins, April Shotwell, Amanda Smith, Keaton Cummins, Ashley Williams, Lindsey LaFond, Lauren Adamczyk, Amber Deckard; and faithful canine companion, Molly.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joyce Eskra, Loda E. Hunt, Billy Cummins; aunt Lisa Cummins South; uncle, Steve Deckard; nana, Jeffie Hitt; and special friends, Juicy Apple, Dee Apple and Josh Smith.

Memorial donations may be sent to Shatterproof Challenge at shatterproof.org or 205 E. 42nd St., 17th Floor, New York, N.J. 10017.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.