Edna Mai George Hayes

Mrs. Hayes, age 96, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Alive Hospice residence in Nashville.

Born June 9, 1921 in the Martha community of Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Hershel Harrison George and Henrietta Clayton Katherine Underhill George. She was a homemaker and a member of Leeville Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burney Ellsworth Hayes; son, Burney Harrison Hayes; three sisters, Minnie McHarge, Dora Jones, Roberta Lackey; and three brothers, Lucian George, Joe Harvey George and Rufus Eugene George.

She is survived by her two children, James Eugene (Teresa) Hayes, Avice Elaine (Ronnie) Cummings; grandchildren, Burney Teemus (Faith) Hayes, Anthony G. (Brenda) Hayes, Lori Elaine Hayes (Eric) Plunkett, Lisa Gail Hodge (Jody) Burke, Danielle Nicole Hayes, Shaun Davis Teat, Rhiannon (Nick) Hiter; great-grandchildren, Whitley, Molly and Elijah Hayes, Ethen Hiter, Cody Burke; great-great-grandchild, Hayden; and God-grandsons, Derek and Tyler Bell.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.