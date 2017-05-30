Paula Sellars Anderson

Ms. Anderson, age 59, of Cookeville and a native of Lebanon, died Friday, May 26, 2017 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

She had worked at Toshiba and was co-owner and operator of A&M Service. She was of the Pentecostal faith.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Sellars; and sister, Pamela Sellars.

She is survived by her two daughters, Lori Hicks (Jeff Worley), Angel Lynn Hicks; mother, Lorene Moss Sellars Strasser; two grandchildren, Coleton Eric Goebel, Mya Lorynn Worley; two brothers, Jeff Sellars, Greg (Shannon) Sellars; nephews and niece, Christopher and Jonathon Sellars and Ashley Sellars; great-nieces and great-nephews, Kylan Davis, Braylon Osborne, Cameron and Kaylee Sellars; and several other great-nieces and great-nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Worley, Steven Worley, Kylan Davis, Timmy Gulley, Jonathon Sellars, Henry Odum and Steven Worley.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.