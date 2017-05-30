Willie F. McClain

Mr. McClain, age 88, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the Pavilion.

Born May 22, 1929 in Rye, Ark., he is the son of the late Edgar Fay McClain and Thelma Stewart McClain. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Korea and a member of Fairview Church. He was the general manager for Electric Research Manufacturing Co. for 20 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma J. McClain; sister, Wanda Miller; and two brothers, Daymon and Scottie McClain.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Daly McClain; four children, Steven (Pam) McClain, Julia (Bob) Zeller, Stuart (Leslianne) McClain, Joe (Chantay) McClain; two stepchildren, Ree Hoey (Dr. John) Pino, Betsi Hoey (James) Smith; sister, Donnie Batchelor; brother, Martin McClain; grandchildren, Lucas McClain, Lydia (Christopher) Best, Elizabeth Zeller, Joshua Zeller, Ethan McClain, Elliott McClain, Hope McClain, Hogan McClain; and two step-grandchildren, Tyler (Hannah) Pino and Ryan Pino.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Smith, Elliott McClain, Bill Hadden, Ryan Pino and the senior adult men’s Sunday school class. Active pallbearers will be Lucas McClain, Ethan McClain, Joshua Zeller, Tyler Pino, Hogan McClain, John Pino and Bob Zeller.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.