Dallas Jean McCollough

Mr. McCollough, age 63, of Auburntown, died Tuesday morning, May 30, 2017 at West Meade Place in Nashville.

Born in South Dakota, he was the son of Luella Petrich McCollough and the late Donald James McCollough.

Dallas is survived by his wife, Lucy McCollough; children, D.J. McCollough, of Arkansas, Regina Bono, of LaVergne, James Bono, of Auburntown; mother, Luella McCollough, of Lascassas; brothers, Dennis (Cathy) McCollough, of Ocala, Fla., David (Margaret) McCollough, of Houston, Texas, Douglas McCollough, of Auburntown; and sister, Delinda Winters, of Lascassas.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.