Hannah Corinne Beadle

Mrs. Beadle, age 86, of the Norene community, died Thursday at Tennova Health Care in Lebanon.

Born Oct. 4, 1930 at Greenvale, she was the daughter of the late Matthew Kelly Stroud and Thelma Turney Stroud and was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Clark Beadle, in 2010.

Corinne was a graduate of Watertown High School and a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church and the Quality Care Sunday School Class. She was a former co-owner and secretary of Shannon Electric Co. in Nashville.

Corinne is survived by her son, Bob Beadle, and his wife, Lynn, of Norene; daughter, Connie Odeneal, and her husband, Tony, of Loretto; grandchildren, Stacie (Brian) Shultz, K.C. (Amanda) Odeneal, Kristen (Justin) Morris, Jennifer Beadle; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie (Wilson) Johnson, of Lebanon, Nina (Kerry) Armstrong, of Greenvale; brother, David (Jane) Stroud, of Knoxville; and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fairview Cemetery Fund.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.