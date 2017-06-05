logo

Obituary

Charles Daniel ‘Dan’ Stewart

Staff Reports • Jun 5, 2017 at 12:58 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Stewart will be held Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church at 1777 Tate Lane in Mt. Juliet with Brother Donald Owens and Brother Chuck Groover officiating. Interment will follow in LaGuardo Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon and Wednesday after 11 a.m. at the church. 

Mr. Stewart, age 82, of the LaGuardo community, passed away June 4, 2017 at his home.

A native of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Charles Peyton Stewart and Janie Sue Williams Stewart. A lifelong farmer, he owned and operated Stewarts Grocery for many years. He was co-founder of the LaGuardo Utility District and Advanced Propane, Inc. He served on the Wilson County Commission and was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He taught Sunday school for 60 years and served as a deacon at LaGuardo and Immanuel Baptist churches. 

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bettye Jones Stewart; four children, Danny (Diane) Stewart, Teddy (Laurie) Stewart, Janelyn Knowles, Dana Faye Stewart; sister, Janette Tatum; nine grandchildren, Danielle (Jason) Black, Bethany (Drew) Green, Chuck Stewart, Luke (Missy) Stewart, Andy (Hailey) Stewart, Noah Stewart, John (Leigh) Knowles, Stewart (Madelyn) Knowles, Rebecca Knowles; six great-grandchildren, Aidan Black, Mylee Knowles, Thomas Daniel Knowles, Grant Stewart, Reese Knowles and Reed Stewart. 

Memorial contributions may be made to the Victory Baptist Church building fund. 

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.