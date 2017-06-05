Danny Bishop

Mr. Bishop, age 74, of Brush Creek, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Mr. Bishop was born Nov. 15, 1942 in Erin, the son of the late James Boyd Bishop and Ida Beatrice Daniel Bishop. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, James Woodrow Bishop, Preston Alonzo Bishop and Conrad Glen Bishop.

He married Deborah Malone on Jan. 27, 1997. Danny drove a truck for 47 years. He worked as a sharecropper with Sen. Albert Gore Sr. and drove for C.E. Hackett, Sen. Gore, and later for Performance Food Group for nearly 30 years. He was a member of the Carthage Benevolent Lodge No. 14 F&AM, being raised to the degree of master mason Nov. 30, 1976. Mr. Bishop was also a member of the Al Menah Shrine Temple in Lebanon. He was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Bishop is survived by his wife, Debbie Malone Bishop, of Brush Creek; two daughters, Sharon Glover, of South Carthage, Angela (Gale) Sanders, of Lewisburg; three grandchildren, Brian (Jennifer) Dillehay, Andrea Glover, Megan (Chris) Watson; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Ethan, Malorie, Owen; two step-great-grandchildren, Joshua and Christopher; brother, Wayne (Paulette) Bishop, of Maggart, and Minnie Evelyn (Roger) Carpenter, of Crossville; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the Bishop family requests memorials in Mr. Danny’s memory be made to the Shriner’s Hospital.

Pallbearers will be Kason Lester, Mitchell Lester, Josh Collins, Brian Williams, Coda Goodwin, John Malone, Ben Malone and Dylan Holycross.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Lester, Jeff Reynolds, Ron Paschall, C.E. Hackett, Tom Lynch, Buddy Collins and Roger McKinney.

Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria is in charge of arrangements.