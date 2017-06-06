James Lucien Locke Jr.

Mr. Locke, age 74, of Watertown, died Sunday evening, June 4, 2017 at Alive Hospice in Nashville.

Jimmy was the son of the late James Lucien Locke Sr. and Vesta Cawthon Locke and was preceded in death by a brother, Art Locke; and sisters, Allison Engles and Patricia Jennings.

He retired from DuPont with 40 years of service and worked for several years with the Wilson County tax assessor's office. Jimmy was a former alderman and vice mayor for the city of Watertown and was very active in the community. He served as an elected constable for several terms and was a reserve officer with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Helen Locke; daughters, Jennifer Marie Locke, of Watertown, Jessi (Mark) Quintal, of Lascassas; sons, James L. (Judy) Locke III, Jason (Kim) Locke, Jeremy (Cindy) Locke; grandchildren, Landon Locke, Shania Sullivan, Courtney, Hunter, Whitney, Seth, Becca, Savannah, Zack, Kinley; brother, Steve Locke, of Old Hickory; and nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Joyner, James Woods, Bev Spickard, Luther Lenning, Fred Anthony Burton, Wayne Murphy, Bob Jernigan and Val Vastola.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.