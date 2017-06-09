Bill Lowell Daniel

Mr. Daniel, age 86, died Friday morning, June 9, 2017 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Born Dec. 1, 1930 in Nashville, he was the son the late Ellis and Bessie Adams Daniel and was preceded in death by a stepson, Charles Wyman Rose.

He was a member of Shop Springs Baptist Church and a retired mechanic.

Bill is survived by his wife, Wyma Jane Gillespie Daniel, of Lebanon; children, Charles Lowell Daniel, Mary Lynn Takashima, both of Memphis; several grandchildren; and stepson, Jimmy Rose and his wife, Theda, of Lebanon.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.