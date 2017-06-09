logo

Obituary

Danny Ernest Reed

Staff Reports • Jun 9, 2017 at 4:07 PM

Funeral services for the Rev. Reed will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 10 a.m. from the Barton’s Creek Baptist Church with Brother Erik Reed officiating. Interment will follow in Barton’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-8 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.

The Rev. Reed, age 67, of Nashville and a native of Lebanon, died June 9, 2017 at Southern Hills Medical Center. 

He was a 1968 graduate of Lebanon High School, Middle Tennessee State University and Mid-Western Theological Seminary. He was most recently the pastor of Scenic Hills Baptist Church in Nashville.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carolyn Leech Reed; two children, Victoria (Benjamin) King, Joshua Reed; grandchildren, Harlee, Shelby and Tony; mother, Dorothy Reed; brother, Billy (Ginger) Reed; and sister, Helen Sue (Scott) Kasawne. 

He was preceded in death by his father, William Ernest Reed.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.