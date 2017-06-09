Jack Donald ‘Bop’ Hale

Mr. Hale, age 76, of Watertown, died Thursday afternoon, June 8, 2017 at Saint Thomas Hospital.

Jack was born June 19, 1940, son of the late Herbert and Nell Anderson Hale and was preceded in death by a brother, David Hale; infant brother, Bobby Joe; and infant sister, Mary Sue.

Jack retired from TRW Ross Gear and worked part time at Manheim Auto Auction for the past 13 years. He was 1959 graduate of Watertown High School and attended Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Jack is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Blackburn Hale; children, Dana (Myron) Lasater, Gregg (Cindy) Hale; and grandchildren, Whitney (Caleb) Barrett, Abbey (Colton) Haun, Hailey and Austin Lasater, all of Watertown.

Pallbearers will be Coulton Haun, Caleb Barrett, Fred Morgan, Donald Oakley, Paul Vanhook and Jim Kennedy. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Fletcher, Tim Barrett, Wilson Cowan, Dewayne Hackett, Betsey Hall, Jim Denney, Wayne Hall, Jimbo Robertson, Leroy Canfield, Virginia Enoch and Bobby Patton.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.