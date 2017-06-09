T.J. ‘Shorty’ Anderson

Mr. Anderson, age 80, of Watertown, died Thursday morning, June 8, 2017 at Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville.

Shorty was born April 27, 1937, son of the late Valter and Eliza Ashford Anderson and was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Anderson, and son, Tommy Anderson.

He was retired from the city of Watertown with nearly 50 years of service. Shorty is survived by his grandsons, Mike (Lisa) Williamson, Matthew Driver; great-grandsons, Dustin Williamson, Wade Driver, William Melton, Mandy (Steven) Tarpley; sisters, Dorothy Davis, Frances Smith, Annie Ashford; brothers, Billy (Mollie) Anderson, Wayne Anderson; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.