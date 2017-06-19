logo

Obituary

James Thomas Ford

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 4:34 PM

Visitation for Mr. Ford will be held Tuesday, June 20 from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday, June 21 from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Tyler Carden, Nick Marchetti, Shannon Speck, Shane Bogle and Andrew Thurman.

Mr. Ford, age 72, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rilda Wilmoth Ford; wife, Lwanna Bogle Ford; and brother, Paul Ford.

Survivors include his father, James Henderson Ford; daughter, Tonya Michelle Ford; grandson, Tyler Carden; brothers, David Ford, Jerry Ford; sister-in-law, Sharon Ford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Ford was a 1965 graduate of Upperman High School in Baxter, a Navy veteran and was employed as a quality control inspector for TRW and Nissan.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.