logo

Obituary

Homer Charles Hughes

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 3:23 PM

Interment for Mr. Hughes will be Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. at Wilson County Memorial Gardens in Lebanon.

Mr. Hughes, age 87, died Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Mr. Hughes retired from Marquette after 42 years of service and also from Wilson County as a bus driver for 20 years. He was a member of West Georgia Church of Christ in Carrollton, Ga. 

He is survived by his wife, Jessie (Simmons) Hughes; stepson, Keith Gordon; stepdaughter, Michelle (Buhler) Kennedy; grandchildren, Michael, Greg, Trevor and Hailey; and great-grandchild, Elijah. 

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society. 