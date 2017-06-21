Homer Charles Hughes

Mr. Hughes, age 87, died Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Mr. Hughes retired from Marquette after 42 years of service and also from Wilson County as a bus driver for 20 years. He was a member of West Georgia Church of Christ in Carrollton, Ga.

He is survived by his wife, Jessie (Simmons) Hughes; stepson, Keith Gordon; stepdaughter, Michelle (Buhler) Kennedy; grandchildren, Michael, Greg, Trevor and Hailey; and great-grandchild, Elijah.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.