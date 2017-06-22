logo

Obituary

Jannette ‘Jan’ Givens Dies

Staff Reports • Today at 4:34 PM

Visitation for Mrs. Dies will be held Friday, June 23 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Pastor Pierce Dodson and Pastor Scott Nesbitt will officiate the services. Active pallbearers will be family and friends.

Mrs. Dies, age 67, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Herschel Givens and Rilla Mae Crowell; husband, Wayne Dies; and brother, Ronald Givens.

She is survived by her daughters, Shonna (Jimmy) Horton, Denise (Johnny) Brewington; brother, Donald (Donna) Givens; sisters, Rona Lee (James) Meeks, Rebecca (Dean) Gipson, Kathie Maples; grandchildren, Bridgette (Matt) Lacy, Jessica (Jon) Mason, Chelsea Horton, Brittney Brewington, Tori Brewington, Cameron Carr, Samantha Dies; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Lacy, Abel Lacy, Rachel Mason, Lovie Norvell; stepson, Gary Wayne (Connie) Dies; stepdaughter, Denise "LuLu" (Benji) Blair; and numerous others who called her “Granny.”

She was a member of Providence Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Hartsville and employed as a line worker for Nissan.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.