Richard ‘Dick’ Archer Bowser

Mr. Bowser, age 81, formerly of Lebanon, was born Jan. 28, 1936 and passed away peacefully June 18, 2017 after a serious illness.

He was a graduate from Twin Valley South in West Alexandria, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Archer and Mila Bowser.

Mr. Bowser is survived by his wife, Shirley (Reichard) Bowser, of 62 years; his three children, Michael Bowser, of West Alexandria, Ohio, Linda Bowser, of New Lebanon, Ohio, and John Bowser, of California. He has seven grandchildren, Lisa (Jeremy) Watts, of New Lebanon, Ohio, Duane (Missy) Milby, of New Lebanon, Ohio, Tiffany (Ryan) Elliot, of Lakengren, Ohio, Sarah Bowser, of California, Josh, Jeremy and Job Bowser, of California. Richard has nine great-grandchildren, Zachary, Allison, Abigail, Dylan, Marissa, Mariah, Maliyah, Ava and Grayson, all from Ohio.

He loved taking trips on his motorcycle, working outside on his land; he also loved working on his vehicles and loved spending time with his animals. Richard and his loving wife, Shirley, traveled to 48 of the states on motorcycle numerous times. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.