logo

Obituary

Alexis ‘Ali’ Rae Tipton

Staff Reports • Jun 23, 2017 at 5:37 PM

Funeral services for Miss Tipton will be held Tuesday, June 27 at 3 p.m. at Gladeville Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Eubanks and Pastor Craig Webb officiating. Interment will follow the service at the family cemetery in Lebanon with Chuck Usher, Kurt Zellner, Jason Tipton, Bobby Robinson, Brett Karstens and Alvin Filson serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Monday, June 26 from 2-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Miss Tipton, age 20, of Lebanon, passed away June 22, 2017.

Ali graduated from Friendship Christian School and attended Cumberland University. She was a member of Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority. She had been on several mission trips. She enjoyed hanging out with her family and friends, shopping, especially for Kate Spade purses, and Cinderella. She was an big Nashville Predators fan.

Ali is survived by parents, Shane and Ashley Tipton; sister, Kendall Tipton; grandparents, Hazel and Kermit White, Ray and Rita Tipton, Cheryl Kippes, Ron Kippes; cousins, Savannah Robinson, Alex Tipton, Brandon Tipton, Hayden Lusardo, the late Autumn Foree, Sophie White; numerous relatives and loved ones; and beloved pets, Jeter, Hank and Tiger.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.