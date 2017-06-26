Joy Ann Hall Wahl

Ms. Wahl, age 73, of Lebanon, died June 9, 2017 at her home.

A native of Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late James Henry Hall and Jessie Ruth Williams Hall. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She was a 1961 graduate of Lebanon High School and a 1965 graduate of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where she majored in English. She was always a writer at heart. She was an advertising writer for years, co-wrote a few fantastic songs and published her own book of poetry. Joy also owned a couple of stores on the Square in Lebanon, most famously Clothes by the Pound.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Edward Hall.

She is survived by her son, Ben (Helen) Wahl; grandson, William Wahl; niece, Suzanne Hall; and nephew, Jim Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Leash on Life at 507 Jim Draper Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.