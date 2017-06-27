Betty Jo Carr Martin

Mrs. Martin passed away June 26, 2017 at age 85.

Mrs. Martin is survived by her daughters, Melissa D. Clemmons, Melanie (Roger) Knight, Martha L. Sempsrott, Meridith (Bobby) Eidson; son, Joel Carr Martin, 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and brother, Crockett (Edith) Carr.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Herman Clay Martin; parents, Effie Agatha Kirby and Brice Martin Carr Sr.; and siblings, Brice Martin Carr Jr., Charlene Carr Swann, Billy Howard Carr and Harry Eugene Carr Sr.

Pallbearers will be Chad Cunningham, Corey Cunningham, Matt Sempsrott, Clint Sempsrott, Clay Eidson, Brian Blackburn, Justan Willoughby and Dexter Walker. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Sam Crutcher, Dr. Roger McKinney, Amanda and the staff of Family Medical Center, Mamie with Choices of Tennessee, Shane Irving and John Weese.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.